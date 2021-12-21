Whoops! Shanna Moakler was having a serious frolic session in the waters off Cancun, Mexico, getting so excited around boyfriend Matthew Rondeau that she failed to notice the top of her black bikini had slipped off. The couple were photographed putting on a PDA show in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, December 18, when her major wardrobe malfunction occurred.

Shanna, 46, was rocking a bikini top in a style that featured plenty of under boob. After playing in the incoming waves, her top popped upwards, exposing her bare right breast. But the former Miss U.S.A. was having the time of her life getting some fun in the sun that she failed to notice her bikini mishap.

The mother of three and her 28-year-old model boyfriend have been staying at Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun, where she’s shared other swimwear photos showing off her amazing body. Shanna has also been letting fans know how she and Matthew are doing better than ever. She captioned a snapshot staring across the table at her hunky dinner date, “My view for the night and every night.”

The couple has had a tough year after Shanna’s daughter Alabama Barker, whom she shares with ex-husband, Travis Barker, made claims about their relationship online.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her,” Alabama, 15, wrote via Instagram Stories on May 15. “Not only that, but he cheats on her.”

“Our love is real,” Matthew exclusively told Life & Style two days later on May 17. “We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another … She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

He was singing a different tune several months later, after fans noticed the pair stopped following each other on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating off and on for more than a year, had split again. “I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been,” Matthew confirmed to Life & Style in a second statement on July 29. “I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

The pair reconciled by November, where they were spotted together in Woodland Hills, California. With their loved-up trip to Mexico and their passionate beach PDA, it looks like Shanna and Matthew are going to have a very Merry Christmas as a couple to round out 2021.