Shade! Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler dissed Khloé Kardashian in a series of comments claiming the Hulu reality star got plastic surgery.

The Meet the Barkers alum, 47, shared a sizzling photo of herself via Instagram on Tuesday, December 13, posing in a yellow lingerie set and gushing over her fitness journey.

“Down 20! 10 more to go to hit my fitness goal!” Shanna captioned her post. While most of her followers applauded Shanna’s dedication to transform herself, others claimed that she looks like the Kardashians star, 38.

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

“Girl, Khloé got the same face,” one commenter wrote, to which Shanna responded, “I think her surgery came out beautiful!”

Others also alleged the two reality TV personalities look alike, as a separate Instagram user wrote, “Literally thought that was Khloé Kardashian.”

Instagram

“Khloé doesn’t even look like Khloé,” Shanna replied, adding, “What are you people smoking lol [sic].”

The Good American founder has not publicly addressed the former Miss Universe’s statements.

Instagram

This wasn’t the first time Shanna has expressed her dislike for the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. Her ex-husband, 47, wed wife Kourtney Kardashian on May 22. Previously, the Blink-182 drummer and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008.

However, Shanna reassured fans that her past commentary about Kourtney is water under the bridge.

“I’ve never met Kourtney,” the model previously told Us Weekly. “I’ve heard through the grapevine that she tried to reach out, but I never heard from her or anything. I would have no problems meeting her and being cordial. I think it would be nice to know the person who’s going to be spending a lot of time with my kids. I have no problem … just introducing myself and letting her know that I have no ill will. But I don’t see her and I going to the spa any time soon.”

Nevertheless, the Rhode Island native has shown her disinterest in Kourtney’s family members. On April 7, Shanna replied to a fan’s comment on her Instagram post at the time, which she captioned, “My mama don’t like you, and she likes everyone.”

“My mama likes everyone besides the Kardashians,” the online user wrote, to which Shanna replied, “Mine too lol [sic].”

For Khloé’s part, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has faced plastic surgery rumors on several occasions. On April 1, a few online trolls commented under a fan account’s repost of a video of Khloé working out.

“Omg, u can see her implants when stretching [sic],” the person wrote. “A [second] layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

“Lol [sic] silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings,” Khloé clapped back in response. “That’s so funny, ha! You guys just wanna believe anything bad.”

As for which cosmetic alterations she has received, the former E! star clarified in the June 2021 KUWTK reunion special that she had “one nose job” but “not really Botox,” adding that she has “responded horribly to Botox.”