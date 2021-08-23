Shanna Moakler seemingly shaded ex-husband Travis Barker’s dreamy evening watching the movie True Romance with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, in Mexico.

“Movie night,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a slew of photos and videos from her romantic date with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, on Sunday, August 22.

Their evening took place on a sprawling beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and featured a table set for dinner, cabanas for lounging during the film and a bonfire in the sand. The scene was set with candles everywhere, and the couple enjoyed fireworks and s’mores at the end of the night.

It appears Shanna, 46, caught wind of Travis and Kourtney’s lavish date because hours later she posted an image from True Romance that showed Patricia Arquette, who plays Alabama, covered in blood while showing her middle finger. While it could have been a mere coincidence, the timing seemed a bit too spot-on.

The former Miss USA previously thought Travis and Kourtney “bonding” over that particular movie was a bit “weird,” considering her and the Can I Say author’s history involving it.

“I’m very much over my ex … However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes] … The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding,” Shanna told People in May. “Our daughter is named after the character in the movie.”

Travis and Shanna share two children, son Landon and daughter Alabama. The model also has a daughter named Atiana from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya. As for Kourtney, she has three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

That being said, Travis and Kourtney seemed unbothered by any shade. The musician responded to the Poosh founder’s photos by writing, “100 percent,” with a black heart emoji, in reference to a line from the flick.

Their beach date was a perfect activity for their trip south of the border. It was a particularly big trip because Travis traveled by airplane for the first time since surviving a 2008 plane crash.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style.

The mom of three’s famous family is even convinced that an engagement is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain,” a second insider told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kourtney and Travis’ movie night!