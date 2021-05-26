Standing her ground. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed she has always been there for her kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, despite their current feud.

“Just be there for your children, they are still growing,” the social media troll commented on the 46-year-old’s Instagram photo on Monday, May 24. “Things will change, maybe not right away but they will.” The former Miss USA was quick to respond, “Never haven’t been.”

Courtesy Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Shanna opened up about the tension with her 15-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. During the chat, she questioned why her teens “have a lot of animosity” toward her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. “I don’t really understand why Kourtney [Kardashian] is queen.”

Kourtney, 42, and Shanna’s ex, 45, went public with their relationship in February after sparking romance rumors the month prior. As for the Wedding Singer actress, she and her boyfriend have been dating for about a year. “They’d been really not nice to him, as well, and he hasn’t done anything except be really supportive to me,” she added before noting he has been “getting such a bad rap when he hasn’t done anything” except be “supportive and fun.”

Alabama took to her Instagram to make claims against Matthew, 28, on May 15. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” she wrote at the time. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

The Rhode Island native explained that the comments were difficult to deal with. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” Shanna told Life & Style. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.”

The former model added, “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers … They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”