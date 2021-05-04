Honesty hour! Shanna Moakler revealed if ex-husband Travis Barker’s PDA-packed photos with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, “bother” her.

The model, 46, shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

“Does this whole situation with Travis and Kourtney bother you or do you even care?” a fan asked in the comment section. “Never cared,” Shanna simply responded.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, have been heating up our timelines since taking their relationship public in February. The A-list couple never shies away from sharing photos of themselves kissing, hugging or romantically lounging together.

That’s not to say Shanna won’t seemingly poke a little fun at her ex, whom she shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. The Pacific Blue actress also has daughter Atiana from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

On April 30, Shanna shared a photo on her Instagram Story of boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, 28, laying naked on his stomach with her hand on his bare buttocks. She added a censor bar and six crying-laughing emojis while tagging her beau.

The image looked extremely similar to a picture the Blink-182 drummer shared while on vacation with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in Utah. His hand was resting on her booty while she rocked a thong bikini, sweatshirt and skull-print headscarf.

That being said, Shanna told Us Weekly she’s happy for the couple, despite the occasional shade on social media.

“I’m not very close with Travis. We’re more acquaintance and coparents, and I don’t know her from a hole in the wall,” she said in February. “So it’s not really for me to say [if they’re a great match] in any capacity. All I can say is if they’re happy, I’m happy for them.”

The Meet the Barkers alum added, “I understand I haven’t had the best relationships with [the Kardashians] in the past, but for me, it’s water under the bridge. I’m in a great place and I’m moving on and I’m really truly happy for both of them. … Those two can run off into the sunset together. I’m good!”

Travis and Kourtney are absolutely head over heels for each other, and they don’t care who knows it. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider told Life & Style about the Poosh founder’s family, including mom Kris Jenner, who thinks a proposal from the Can I Say author is “imminent.”

“Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her,” gushed the insider.