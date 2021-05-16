Travis Barker‘s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, responded to claims about her relationship with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau — as well as her connection with her kids — from daughter Alabama Barker.

“Completely ridiculous,” the 46-year-old wrote in the comments section of her latest Instagram post to a fan who asked how she felt about the allegations on Saturday, May 15.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

The former Playboy model’s response comes hours after Alabama, 15, took to her Instagram Story with several allegations. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama wrote. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Later, gossip account @unconfirmedreport wrote about Alabama’s response via their Instagram and highlighted Shanna’s previous claim that Travis controls the teen’s Instagram — which prompted her to comment on the post. “That was completely me,” Alabama replied. “She lied. I control my Instagram. I’m of age.”

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Just one day earlier, her older brother, Landon Barker, responded to a TikTok troll who insinuated that the 17-year-old and his sister were siding with their father, 45, over their mother. “Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, May 11, Alabama seemingly called out her mother via a TikTok video in which she lip-synched “The Letter” by Kehlani. “And every girl needs a mother/ And damn it, I needed you/ Instead you dug for cover/ And you ran from the truth/ And like kids do/ You waited around for proof,” were the lyrics featured in the clip.

Recently, both of the siblings have been vocal about their opinions about their parents and their significant others via social media. On April 16, Landon called Shanna and Matthew the “most on and off relationship ever” and told his mother, “You can do so much better.” He then commented on a photo of Travis and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian nearly two weeks later and called the couple’s romance “True love” on April 28.

However, Shanna claimed she and her kids are “close” during an April Instagram Q&A in which a fan asked why Landon and Alabama spend more time at the Blink-182 drummer’s home than hers. “Because he lives behind two gates, has a mega mansion and is cooler than me,” she told the social media user. “LOL, we have shared custody but our kids are older. We are very close.”

In Touch reached out to Shanna, Alabama and Matthew for comment.