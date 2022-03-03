Reality star Shanna Moakler is pregnant with baby No. 4, the Celebrity Big Brother alum confirmed to People on Thursday, March 3. The news comes after her on-and-off boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence.

“I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” the former beauty queen, 46, said in a statement. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagam

Rondeau, 28, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on February 24, In Touch confirmed. He was booked and taken into the LAPD Valley Jail and his bail was set at $50,000. He was released on February 24.

His arrest came shortly after the male model shared a disturbing and explicit video via Instagram, where he made several accusations against Moakler, including that she had been unfaithful to him.

“This is done. I’m never talking to this f—ing specimen of a f—ing human again,” Rondeau shouted in the video while pointing at a home in his neighborhood. “You know what she f—ing does last night? She comes here and she f—ing goes to our neighbor’s house with a f—ing wife and f—ing kids and f—ing sleeps here.”

He used countless profanities against Moakler, including calling her a “whore,” “sociopath” and “narcissist.” He then seemingly hacked into her Instagram account to post the same unsettling video. It was quickly deleted.

Following the altercation, a rep for Moakler told Life & Style in a statement, “Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shanna, she is OK and survived this traumatic experience. Especially to all of her fans who saw this horrible incident unfold on social media. Thankfully, the police saved her from harm’s way, and she is doing fine. At the moment, she asks that she is give her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

The former Playboy model and Rondeau started their tumultuous romance in 2020. Their relationship also caused strain between Moakler and her children, son Landon and daughter Alabama, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her,” Alabama, 16, claimed on her Instagram Story in May 2021, accusing her mom’s then-boyfriend of “cheating on her.” However, the couple defended their relationship later that week, as Rondeau told Life & Style that he “never” cheated on Moakler and their “love is real.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.