While many people know Shanna Moakler as Travis Barker‘s ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Alabama and Landon, the former Miss USA has quite an impressive resumé — and that includes being super stylish. Over the years, Shanna has stepped out in some fabulous braless looks.

In fact, the Providence, Rhode Island, native was spotted out and about in Los Angeles looking cool and casual just one day after Travis proposed to his now-fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. During her October 18 outing, Shanna rocked a pair of tie-dye sweatpants and a plain white crop top that left little to the imagination. The Meet the Barkers alum accessorized with sunglasses, flip flops and some modest jewelry.

Although the model looked unbothered, Shanna did share some cryptic messages on social media after her ex popped the question to the Poosh.com founder. “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a [f-ck],” the Wedding Singer actress posted via Instagram Stories. In a follow-up Story, she shared a graphic that read, “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”

In the past, Shanna, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, has made it clear that Travis and Kourtney’s relationship doesn’t bother her. In May 2021, she told In Touch she wouldn’t “care” if the A-list couple got engaged. “I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” Shanna assured.

“I’m not jealous of them; I don’t think about them; I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with [Matthew Rondeau] and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … if they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process,” she added, referring to her now-ex-boyfriend.

Despite a few public spats with her teenagers on social media, Shanna has seemingly rekindled her relationship with Alabama and Landon. Moreover, based on her Instagram, she’s focused on her career!

