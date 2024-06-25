Shanna Moakler and her ex Travis Barker are not on speaking terms following her scathing interview on Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast in January.

“We don’t speak anymore,” Shanna, 49, told People in a profile published on Monday, June 24. “I don’t have a relationship with Travis, but I think that’s OK. I don’t feel like it’ll be like that forever, but I feel like right now – I think that’s where we are at in our evolution. And maybe in the future it’ll change.”

During the “Dumb Blonde” interview, Shanna slammed Travis, 48, as a “womanizer” and accused him and now-wife Kourtney Kardashian of “parental alienation.” She also referred to Kourtney, 45, and her famous family as “disgusting,” adding, “I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me.”

Shanna and Travis share 20-year-old son Landon Barker and 18-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, while the Blink-182 drummer is also close with Atiana de la Hoya, Shanna’s 25-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Alabama and Landon have both hinted in past social media posts that they have a strained relationship with their mom, but she insisted that that’s not the case.

“I’m not a deadbeat mom,” Shanna shared. “I have a very close relationship with my children who are now adults. I have been present in their lives, except during COVID lockdown. They have both taken back what they said about me and apologized.”

The former Miss USA contestant also stood by her opinion of the Kardashian family. “I also don’t have to f–king like the Kardashians and I’m honestly sick of talking about them,” she ranted. “As I stand here today, as a mature woman who’s gone through all that, I do not give a f–k what anyone thinks of me anymore. I’m proud of who I am.”

Travis and Kourtney have not publicly responded to anything that Shanna has said about their relationship in the past. The couple was friends for years before they started dating in October 2020, and Travis popped the question just one year later. They tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rocky, in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Travis and Shanna got married in 2004 and documented their relationship on the reality show Meet the Barkers. After Travis filed for divorce in 2006, the pair briefly reconciled, only to split once again. However, Shanna supported her ex following his 2008 plane crash, despite their divorce being finalized months earlier.

During that time, Shanna said she found suspicious emails with other women on Travis’ computer while helping him use the device to FaceTime their kids. She also claimed there were emails from TMZ asking Travis to approve comments that he allegedly posted on the site. “I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a s–tty mother I was, what a terrible person I was,” she alleged. “I couldn’t f–king believe that he was the one behind some of those comments.”