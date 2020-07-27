As temperatures rise, all our favorite celebs whip out their bikinis in anticipation of summer. From Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner to Jordyn Woods and Miley Cyrus, it’s always a hot girl season when Hollywood hotties bare it all.

In addition to bringing all the heat to social media with their swimsuit photos, A-listers also promote powerful messages about embracing the skin you’re in. Our favorite ladies are always there to remind us nothing is sexier than self-confidence.

Demi Lovato preached the importance of self-love when sharing an unretouched photo at the close of summer 2019. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got,” she wrote via Instagram on a photo highlighting her cellulite. “Here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

Even the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been embracing her bikini body, although she said her figure changed after having her daughter, Stormi Webster. “It was never the same and still isn’t!” she told fans during an Instagram Q&A of her physique after giving birth. “Once I accepted the change, my confidence came back. It just takes time.”

While celebs have been preaching the importance of owning your curves, they also remind us that some diet and exercise doesn’t hurt to help love the skin you’re in. “Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to get ready,” Khloé Kardashian captioned a mirror selfie of her wearing a white bikini in March 2020.

One thing is for sure, the self-love is real among our favorite starlets in the summertime! Here’s hoping Hollywood (and the world at large) can keep up the momentum all year long.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best bikini moments from summer.