Written in partnership with Super Social

Some people see entrepreneurship as a means to an end. Serial entrepreneur and girl boss Brandi Snyder is not one of them. The self-proclaimed multi-tasker, creator, CEO, and Bougie Country Girl has done many things over the past few years, and she’s just getting started. Brandi Snyder discloses that she thrives on having goals and wholeheartedly loves the creative process. Snyder has been in the entrepreneurial game for over 10 years, starting with her very first company, U WANT COUNTRY, a country website where she interviewed country artists. She later added the “U WANT COUNTRY” podcast on Apple Music.

This was only the beginning of many other business ventures, including modeling, a cosmetics company, a photography business called Lavish Studios a liquor brand called Southernality, a Magazine called HABIT.

For the past 8 years, Snyder has also owned and operated an incredibly busy brow business called Lavish Beauty, where she does microblading, ombre brows, and lip blush. Snyder also teaches the skills needed for doing permanent makeup and boasts a full schedule of clients and students after all these years. Most recently, Snyder has rebranded and launched Southernality Coffee, under the Southernality brand with a whole bean dark roast. She has some well branded flavorful roasts in the lineup coming soon.

As Brandi gets started on her newest venture, she shares that entrepreneurship is not just about getting to the end of something. Instead, it’s a lifestyle that helps her create new possibilities every day and enjoy the journey along the way. Snyder says, “I’m in love with the creation process, and I thrive on goals. The feeling of accomplishment that comes from taking an idea or vision and making it into something tangible is what drives me.”

The self-motivated go-getter has learned crucial lessons along the way that have enabled her to become the best at what she does. The first is that failure is part of the journey. Brandi Snyder accepts that not everything she does will be a huge success or even the right fit. However, that does not stop her. On the contrary, she goes all out and does everything she wants. “It’s ok if something doesn’t work; enjoy how you felt while you were creating it, and just keep going!” Brandi encourages.

With her heart fully immersed in her projects, Snyder wakes up determined to make her brands and companies the best in their industries. She works hard at her ventures and leaves no stone unturned in her quest to succeed. As a veteran in entrepreneurship, Snyder says luck has nothing to do with success. Instead, what the public may term as luck is a combination of hard work, persistence, and dedication to their craft. While the world only sees the milestones Snyder and other successful entrepreneurs hit, she says there’s no way to measure the tears and sweat many have shed to get to the top.

A fearless risk-taker, Brandi Snyder advises other entrepreneurs not to be afraid to push themselves in life. This principle has enabled her to reach unimaginable heights and achieve significant breakthroughs in her journey. Snyder advises other entrepreneurs to do the same thing. “If you want something big in this life, intensify your focus,” Snyder shares. “Multiply your motivation and create some life goals. You cannot have a million-dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic, and you can’t have a life you love without a lifetime payment of passion.”