Selma Blair revealed there’s a new man in her life and shared that her boyfriend doesn’t work in Hollywood.

“He’s not in this business, although he has produced before,” Selma, 52, told Us Weekly about her boyfriend in an interview published on Wednesday, July 17, as part of the magazine’s relaunch. “I wanted a Midwest man and I found a real Midwest man.”

While she didn’t reveal his identity, Selma did share that they met organically. “I saw him from across a table and now he’s my boyfriend,” she said. “[I think] relationships are best kept out of press if possible. Nobody wants to be exposed to scrutiny. But yes, it’s possible to find love at 52. And beyond!”

Prior to her current romance, Selma has been involved in two public relationships since stepping into the spotlight. The Legally Blonde actress married Ahmet Zappa in 2004, though their romance wasn’t meant to be and they split in 2006. She went on to date designer Jason Bleick from 2010 until 2012, and they welcomed their son, Arthur, in 2011.

While she was married in the past, Selma told the outlet she has no plans to walk down the aisle in the future. “Fitting anything in as a mother wanting to build a career and figure out when you’re going to get your blood treatments in — a boyfriend falls by the wayside really easily,” she said. “That’s why I would never want to get married. It’s a major setup to fail.”

The Cruel Intentions actress also opened up about her battle with multiple sclerosis, which is often abbreviated as MS, and revealed why she has been so open about her health following her diagnosis in 2018.

“So many people come up to me on the street. I’ve never had that,” she said. “Being honest about the diagnosis and putting myself out there has been a real enrichment in my life.”

Selma added that being hopeful about her diagnosis is the “most important thing” she can do as a public figure. “I could be sitting crying at a table and someone leaves me a note that says, ‘You changed my daughter’s life’ or ‘My daughter dances again because she didn’t mind looking strange anymore when she can’t do it,’” she shared. “And I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It makes me so emotional.”

However, Selma also admitted it can also be stressful to share her experiences amid her MS battle. “People will say stuff online like, ‘She can walk without a cane; that was a lie.’ There are a million different reasons why we do what we do, so, stop judging people,” the mother of one continued. “​​There’s a lot of hate directed at those things. Like, “How can you wear heels?” There’s so many dualities. But the fact is, I’m still a woman. I’m still me.”

Selma concluded the interview by sharing the message she would tell herself six years ago when she was diagnosed. “It’s going to take years to feel better, but it’s OK. You’re being lovingly guided and things will come in their time,” she said. “You just have to keep showing up. One day you’ll feel better — and you’ll do an interview talking about how far you’ve come!”