Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi fired back at the lawsuit brought by three of her ex-employees accusing her of being a horrible boss, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Bre, 33, denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit.

Bre, who shares a child with Nick Cannon, argued the claimed she did not allow harassment and exercised “reasonable care to “correct promptly any alleged harassing, discriminatory or retaliatory behavior.”

Further, her lawyer stated, “The Complaint is barred, in whole or in part, because [Bre] conduct was privileged, justified, and/or permissible under California law, consistent with community standards, and Defendants had a good-faith belief that it had a legal right to engage in the conduct.”

Bre demanded the suit be thrown out claiming her actions were justified by business necessity.

In April, the reality star was sued by three of her former employees. The plaintiffs included her former nanny, Lucy Poole, her former social media manager, Amanda Bustard and her former personal assistant, Kenneth Gomez.

The trio claimed they had been “harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation” during their employment with Bre. “Plaintiffs suffered severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits, among other things,” the suit read.

Jerod Harris / Getty

In the suit, Lucy, who was hired in July 2022 and ended working with Bre in September 2023, said the reality star criticized her for suffering from a mental disability. She said she was called a “short bus riding retard,” “short bus riding bitch,” “ADHD idiot” and “dodo head.”

She accused Bre of often calling her employees “f–gots” — which is a gay slur.

Further, Lucy claimed Bre forced her to throw, “away anything in her child’s closet that displayed rainbows or other items that could be construed as feminine or girly.” Bre “told [Lucy] that her child was not going to grow up to be a “f–got.” Ms. Tiesi-Moran stated these things while knowing Ms. Poole was a member of the LGBTQ community.”

In addition, Lucy claimed Bre told her if a task was not completed properly she would “f–k [her] up.”

In the suit, Lucy said Bre would tell her about the “numerous” times she had fought other people, “to intimidate” her. The lawsuit alleged, “On or around September 7, 2023, [Bre] flew into a rage. She began screaming that [Lucy] was a ‘f—ing idiot’ and ‘a short bus bitch who can’t do shit.’ When [Lucy] announced that she was going to leave because she did not want to be spoken to that way, Ms. Tiesi-Moran chased after her while screaming, ‘I’ll slam you against the wall,’ ‘I’ll pull every piece of your hair out of your head,’ and, ‘I’m going to beat the shit out of you,’ among other vulgar and violent things.”

Her lawyer added, “[Lucy] was so terrified that [Bre] was going to cause her actual physical harm that she ran out of the house, jumped into her car, and sped away. [Lucy] did not return to work from that point forward.”

The other plaintiff Amanda accused Bre of using harsh language including calling her a “dumb blonde.”

Jason Mendez

She said when she questioned a task assigned to her Bre threatened not to pay her or threatened to assault her.

On top of that, she said Bre called and texted all hours of the day. She said she was forced to resign after not being paid properly.

The remaining plaintiff Kenneth claimed Bre used ‘derogatory and demeaning comments” about the LGBTQ community which he is a member.

The trio demanded in excess of $3 million in damages.