Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s Family Honors Her 26 Years After the Singer’s Death: ‘Missing You Every Day’

On Wednesday, March 31, the Quintanillas paid tribute to the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” artist by sharing a symbolic video of a glowing purple rose over a black background, two of her favorite colors.

“Remembering Selena’s life and legacy,” they wrote via her official Instagram account.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, reposted the clip, captioning her Instagram Story, “Always loved her smooth, cool vibe,” she recalled. “Missing you every day.” The 53-year-old also shared a photo of a white rose in honor of the Grammy Award winner, while her brother A.B. Quintanilla, 57, shared a painting of the songstress and simply captioned it, “Miss ya, sister … “

As for her husband and former Selena Y Los Diños guitarist Chris Pérez, 51, he marked the anniversary by visiting the Joshua Tree, California, where they filmed the music video for their hit song titled, “Amor Prohibido,” which means “Forbidden Love.”

“Get away, they said … OK … just me and some music …. and a few beers … to the place Selena and I came to film her Amor Prohibido video,” he captioned his post. Courtesy of Chris Pérez/Instagram

The rose is in remembrance of Selena’s favorite flower, as well as a dream Selena reportedly had before she was killed. Several of her longtime fans believe it was a premonition of her death. In the dream, which was said to have frightened her, Selena reportedly saw a white rose that was thrown at her — but she could never catch the rose, nor see who threw it. Every time, the dream ended with the appearance of a white light.

In addition, as she was driven out of her final televised concert at the Houston Astrodome on February 26, 1995, a fan was seen throwing a white rose to the star. However, much like her dream, she didn’t see it or catch it. Instead, it landed on the ground behind her as she smiled and waved goodbye to the audience.

Then, because Selena adored her signature white roses, her dad and former manager Abraham Quintanilla, asked fans to bring them to her April 3, 1995 funeral, where more than 60,000 people were said to have attended.

Her former fan club president turned killer Yolanda Saldívar still sits behind bars at the Mountain View Unit prison in Texas. Saldívar, now 60, was 35 years old when she was arrested for Selena’s murder. To this day, she swears she has a “clear conscience” because the shooting was an “accident.” At the time, however, the Quintanilla family realized she was embezzling money from their clothing boutique, which she was also the manager of. Selena demanded that Saldívar hand over some of the boutique’s financial documents, so they agreed to meet at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas. During the course of that meeting, Saldívar pulled out a gun and shot Selena. The singer died from a loss of blood in the hospital an hour later. She was 23 years old. Saldívar will be eligible for release in 2025, but she may not want to leave prison given the hatred she faces in the outside world. In 2012, Saldívar’s brother told TMZ she’s in solitary confinement for her own safety, and two years later, Selena’s father told local news affiliate KIII-TV that Saldívar is likely safer behind bars because “not very many people like her.”