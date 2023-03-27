Meant to be? Kim Brewer Allen, Dustin Allen and Vinson Cornett gave fans a glimpse into their family during the series premiere of Seeking Brother Husband. Keep scrolling to learn about their relationships and find out if they are still together.

How Long Have ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ Stars Kim, Dustin and Vinson Been Together?

During the series premiere on March 27, 2023, Kim explained that she and Dustin have been together for 13 years. Meanwhile, Vinson is the first man Kim has been with since she and Dustin agreed that she could have multiple partners.

How Do ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ Stars Dustin and Vinson Feel About Kim Dating Other Men?

During a confessional, Dustin admitted he initially thought his arrangement with Kim meant that she and Vinson would have “their own thing” that was separate from their relationship.

“But it seemed like all of a sudden our families were able to mesh together so well with his girls and my son,” Dustin continued about their dynamic. “It was really surprising that we all got along so well.”

The TLC personality explained that Vinson became his “best friend” and somebody that he could confide in.

In his own confessional, Vinson shared that his and Dustin’s relationship got off to an awkward start because they felt “territorial” about their relationships with Kim. “But over time I think we both realized that we have a genuine love for Kim,” he continued. “And that is what really started bonding us.”

“We really were becoming a family,” Vinson noted.

However, he also admitted that it’s “difficult” for him to see Kim with other men.

Are ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ Stars Kim, Dustin and Vinson Still Together?

Kim revealed that she and Dustin are still together while encouraging her social media followers to tune into the series premiere on March 26.

“My sweet, hilarious man,” she captioned a video of Dustin singing an original song about the reality show. “Hope you’ll tune in tonight!!”

TLC

Meanwhile, Dustin shared a sweet photo of him and Kim kissing via his Instagram Stories on March 26.

While Kim and Dustin’s relationship seems to be going strong, the status of her relationship with Vinson is unclear. She has not posted any recent photos or videos with him on Instagram, while Vinson’s Instagram account is set to private.