The horoscope forecast for June 30 – July 6.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

People play a big part in your world this week. Create a harmonious atmosphere so you

can enjoy each other. Be honest when someone asks for your opinion.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Being with kindred spirits does you good this week and gets you dreaming of the future. A certain person presents a new side on, and it might change your perspective.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

It’s a great week for making progress with a big goal, and the best way to do that is to stay organized! Your social life gets exciting — try to get to know someone new!

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Wondering what to do this summer? Make travel plans! You benefit from someone else’s expertise later in the week, so remember to ask questions.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You have a lot to think about this week, and it’s not always pleasant. If you need to clear the air with a certain someone, do so ASAP. Putting it off will not yield positive results.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You have very high standards now, especially where your professional life is concerned. Don’t hold back midweek if you think someone isn’t giving it their all. Creativity strikes.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There is a high tendency this week to feel slighted by the behavior of other people. Don’t overreact. It’s time to examine what’s really bothering you. Only then will you make real progress.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re all set to enjoy a satisfying week, particularly if you surround yourself with the people you cherish in the surroundings you love. Find time to nourish your soul.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Pisces: February 19 – March 2

There’s plenty going on, and you love feeling busy! The start of the week is rife with opportunities to be productive. An unexpected event makes you wonder where your priorities should really be.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Focus on matters dear to your heart, because they will give your life added meaning, reminding you of what’s really important. There’s plenty to talk about with a loved one this week.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Spend time on personal objectives at the start of the week. Fi- nances occupy your mind for the remainder, but don’t stress. A wild and carefree night is just what you need — grab your best pal and go for it!

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Deep thoughts are whirling through your mind this week, but you aren’t ready to share them, and that’s OK. Choose your words carefully to avoid seeming secretive.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9