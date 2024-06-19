The horoscope forecast for June 23 through June 29.

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

Independence is the first thing on your wish list, but a certain someone isn’t keen on letting you do your own thing. Stand your ground at the office.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Leo: July 23 to August 22

You come up with an innovative plan that catches the eye of a very important person. A good friend needs your advice mid-week. Be gentle.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Carry on where you left off last week by trying new things. A kindred spirit is the perfect companion. A conversation, plus tricky circumstances, encourage you to finally pursue your goals.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Libra: September 23 to October 22

Secrets won’t stay that way for long. Get ready to answer some difficult questions; the outcome hinges on your attitude, so don’t overreact. Reach out to a family member with whom you’ve lost touch.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

The week provides many opportunities to enjoy the people in your life. However, a simmering domestic dispute reaches its boiling point. Set aside time for a long overdue conversation.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Sagittarius: November 22 to December 21

Feeling a bit frazzled? Vow to make this week the start of a new phase in which you focus on your health. A problem arises on the, but it’s best not take it to heart.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Capricorn: December 22 to January 19

Enjoyment, laughter and entertainment are all lined up, so gather those who bring out your best qualities and get ready to make some memories. A new project entices you.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Aquarius: January 20 to February 18

You feel like you’re walking on eggshells this week. Why not try to clear the air with you- know-who? Another tip? Let go of the past — life is too short to have regrets.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Pisces: February 19 to March 2

What you say and how you say it makes all the difference right now. Someone may try to manipulate you early in the week — make sure you put them in their place. You get some good news at week’s end.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Aries: March 21 to April 19

Life gets a bit bumpy this week, but you have support that lets you deal with it in the best way possible. Confide in someone who understands, and stay positive. Your time is coming soon!

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

Prepare for a transformative phase! This is your time to make big changes to your world. Your patience is tested, but you will continue to conquer all of the temporary inconveniences in order to win.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

You try to keep a low profile, but people notice your talents. You’re in a big hurry to put your money where your mouth is — and this time, it just might just pay off.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10