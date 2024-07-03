See your horoscope forecast for the week of July 7 through July 13.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

One of the best routes to happiness right now? Express your creativity in as many ways as possible! That goes for your professional life, too.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Trying to pin someone down proves difficult because they refuse to play ball. You could lose your cool if you let them get to you. Be sociable at week’s end — it will lighten your mood.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Speaking your mind and sticking to the facts are your main priorities — which is good, because the potential for crossed wires is high! Your determination to get your way might ruffle a few feathers.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

It’s a highly sociable week for you. You’re in a festive mood, and as a result, you dazzle a lot of people! Enjoy every moment, but be prudent when it comes to finances.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

It’s no use hoping that difficulties with you-know-who will vanish on their own. Stop hiding your head in the sand. Friendships feel strengthened by week’s end.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Certain aspects of your life had their day, and it’s time to let them go. Focus on what you’ll be gaining by doing so! Use your charm on an old friend.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

There are plenty of demands on your time, and that tries your patience this week. Take a deep breath. You find a good compromise early in the week, which is also an ideal time to experiment with a new idea.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Big purchases are coming, so sort out your financial situation now. Take advantage of the clear focus you achieve at week’s end. Another mantra? Let bygones be bygones.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

PISCES: February 19 – March 2

It’s wise to look on the bright side, but now is not the time to be too idealistic. You have good reasons to be cautious. When your curiosity is piqued, you’re inspired to let your feelings flow.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

You’re all revved up to achieve a goal, but things aren’t working out the way you’d hoped. Grit your teeth and stay focused. Reward yourself by planning an exciting adventure.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Proceed with caution early in the week, when you’re feeling uncertain. Time is on your side! Now is the time to take charge of a new project, one that could bring you great joy.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Making plans and getting yourself organized are your main priorities at the moment. Not everyone in your life is understanding about that, but it all blows over quickly.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3