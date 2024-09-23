Diddy’s ex Kim Porter died at 47 years old on November 15, 2018, with her cause of death listed as lobar pneumonia. Amid recent allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering against the mogul, fans have grown increasingly curious about the details of her autopsy, fueling a wave of conspiracy theories.

“Ms. Porter was reportedly not feeling well with flulike symptoms for approximately four days,” according to the autopsy report obtained by In Touch. “She recently visited Africa but returned one month prior to her death. On 11-7-2018 she was experiencing throat pain and called a physician to request azithromycin.”

Five days later, Kim was seen again by a physician on November 12, 2018, who noted she had cold/flu-like symptoms including nasal congestion, sweats, mild cough, body aches and a sore throat. She also had a fever of 102 degrees and was tested for the flu and strep throat, both of which came back negative.

“She was given Toradol by intramuscular route and was given intravenous fluids including saline and vitamins,” the report stated. “Ms. Porter called this physician the following day (11-13-2018) and explained she had no appetite. A nurse visited and gave her more saline solution with vitamins. The next day (11-14-2018) she complained to the physician with a streak of blood in her phlegm. She also received a massage. She was watching television with people and subsequently went to bed. She was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.”

The autopsy revealed “fibrinopurulent effusions (infectious fluids in the chest cavities and pleuritic (infection on the surface of the lungs). There was also evidence of lobar pneumonia infection).” The report classified her death as “natural,” with nasopharyngeal swabs testing negative for viruses and postmortem toxicology results described as “unremarkable.”

Kim and Diddy, 54, began their relationship in 1994 and welcomed their son Christian Combs in 1998. Although they split a year after Christian’s birth, their relationship remained on and off. In 2006, Kim gave birth to their twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, before the couple separated for good in 2007.

As In Touch previously reported, Diddy was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The “Last Night” artist pleaded not guilty. A judge denied his plea to be released on bond. Since his arrest, conspiracy theories about Diddy’s late ex have gained traction, with claims of a leaked memoir by Kim surfacing and being sold on Amazon.

Kim’s ex, Al B.Sure!, spoke out about the 60-page unverified book on September 3, calling on the FBI and CIA to launch an investigation into the people who worked with her before her death.

“It is evident that her potential to expose the realities of her personal abuses, being drugged, the #SexTrafficking and #HumanTrafficking she was privy to, akin to the brave actions of Mrs. Cassie Ventura, posed a threat to those profiting from such heinous activities,” he said in a statement. “Kim and I talked right up to a few days prior to her demise, she was in good health and we are in such a great ‘friends space’ reminiscing about old times & celebrating news of our son’s accomplishments. No affair. Just great friends … We must continue to advocate for justice and ensure that everyone of the individuals who conspired against her are held accountable and prosecuted to the highest extent of the law.”