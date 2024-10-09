Gambler Pete Rose Will Never Get in Baseball’s Hall of Fame

Pete Rose was banned from baseball for life after betting on the sport that made him a legend while manager of the Cincinnati Reds in the 1980s — and went to his grave at age 83 on September 30 while still holding out hope he’d be admitted into the Hall of Fame. Major League Baseball’s all-time hits king, who leads the bigs with 4,256, denied his career-wrecking sin for decades — until he publicly came clean in 2004.

But in 1991, a National Enquirer reporter spoke with the 17-time All-Star while he served five months for tax evasion in federal prison in Illinois. When directly asked if he learned any lesson from betting on the game, Pete — nicknamed Charlie Hustle for his hard-nosed playing style — said, “Hell, the only thing I’ve learned is you’re not supposed to get caught!”

Jailhouse sources also told The Enquirer the remorseless rabble-rouser continued to gamble behind bars, betting on anything and everything, including baseball. One prisoner said, “I saw him betting another guy on the ward who could swat the most flies in 15 minutes. Pete swatted eight — and won!”

Sources exclusively tell In Touch that until his dying day Pete petitioned baseball to allow him into the Hall in Cooperstown — but officials have sworn his ban will continue in death. Hours before heart disease stole Pete’s life, he reunited with his Big Red Machine teammates from Cincinnati at a sports expo in Tennessee, where the 1970s World Series champs signed autographs for adoring fans.