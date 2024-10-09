Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Exclusive
Kris Kristofferson, Maggie Smith, Pete Rose

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Bettmann / Contributor

Revealed! Secrets Kris Kristofferson, Maggie Smith and More Late Stars Took to the Grave

News
Oct 9, 2024 11:08 am·
By
Picture

September was a sad month for Hollywood after the deaths of acclaimed stars such as Maggie Smith and Kris Kristofferson.

The world would never know some of their deepest, darkest secrets — until now. In Touch exclusively reveals the undisclosed thoughts and feelings these beloved stars took to the grave.

Get This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off!

Deal of the Day

Get This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal

Conversation

All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. In Touch Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.

Picture