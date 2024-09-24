The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen confirmed they are no longer together after she sparked split speculation.

“I would say we’re working on things, and I actually have no idea where it goes with us from here,” Taylor, 30, told Us Weekly about where she stands with Dakota, 31, in an interview published on Monday, September 23. “We are not fully together, but not fully done. I don’t know what the future holds with him and I.”

Taylor added that she was “heartbroken” over the situation. “It’s just a lot. I’m trying to cope,” she stated, noting that the reality show’s debut on September 6 played a factor in their split.

She insisted that she has no regrets about appearing on the Hulu show, though explained that Dakota wasn’t happy with the way he was portrayed. “He has a really good soft side, and I feel like that wasn’t shown on the show,” Taylor said. “He’s like, ‘I look like this a–hole to you while you’re pregnant, when that’s just not the case of how I treated you the whole time. Yes, I did defend myself in [some] cases, but that’s not how I am to you. I look like this awful person when I’m not.’”

The duo began dating just months after Taylor announced her split from her ex-husband, Tate Paul. Taylor and Paul ended their marriage after they made headlines for their involvement in a Mormon group’s soft swinging scandal.

During the premiere episode, fans watched Taylor and Dakota learn that they were expecting their first baby together. She unfortunately suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

The drama escalated when Taylor was arrested for domestic violence after she and Dakota got into a fight while drunk. She was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief, and she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023. The other four charges were dismissed with prejudice, and Taylor reached a plea deal in September of that year.

The show then skipped ahead several months and documented Taylor’s pregnancy with their son, Ever. Despite preparing to start a family together, the couple got into many arguments throughout her pregnancy. Not only did Taylor question if Dakota was seeing other women when they started dating, but they also dealt with consistent trust issues.

Taylor revealed where she and Dakota stand just one day after fans speculated the pair split due to suspicious social media behavior. She sparked rumors that there was trouble in paradise by sharing a TikTok video on September 22, which she captioned, “Not me slowly morphing into 2022 me.”

Several of her friends rushed to the comments section to leave supportive comments, alluding to their split. “This new chapter will be better than ever! Lean on us, we got you babe,” costar Mayci Neeley, commented, while Mikayla Matthews added, “Always here for you bb.”

Mayci’s comment was extremely suspicious, as she expressed her concerns about Dakota several times throughout season 1.