Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews is taking major steps in her quest to find a diagnosis for her chronic illness.

“Haven’t found any answers yet,” Mikayla, 24, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Monday, September 9. “Still doing more testing. I just got a biopsy done yesterday. I’m going to go to a cancer institute and get tested for different blood cancers.”

The influencer, who has opened up about her illness — which leaves large red splotches on her skin — on social media since 2023, took fans along during the Hulu reality series as she underwent a “hair analysis test, urine test, stool test” for her condition. However, she has yet to receive a diagnosis.

“We’re still red, we’re still going through it,” she told the outlet while holding out her arm to show off a patch of redness.

“I’m a lot better than I was, but I still have my ups and downs, so it’s just frustrating to not get any answers and feel like I’m on my own and then have to navigate being in this really exciting time while not feeling my best,” Mikayla continued. “And so that’s kind of been the trickiest.”

The mom of three, who is married to her husband, Jace Terry, said her condition worsened during the filming of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and caused her to “not be fully present.”

“There was the time where the back of my legs and every crease was cut and bleeding, and I could barely even stand up and walk and take care of my kids,” she said. “And so that was a really hard time. I feel like my confidence was at an all time low. I feel like just my quality of life wasn’t great because I could barely do anything.”

Disney/Pamela Littky

She continued, “I was filming during that time, and so I would go, I would be crying on the way to filming, being like, ‘Oh my gosh, I look so horrible.’”

Mikayla is a popular face on the #MomTok side of TikTok, where she has amassed more than 2.4 million followers on the platform drawn to her content about daily life. She also often shares candid photos and videos about her struggle with severe skin rashes, something she told her followers she had been dealing with since childhood.

She had breast implants in the past, which caused her skin condition to flare up, prompting her to have them removed in early 2023. Unfortunately, she continued to face flare-ups throughout the rest of the year.

“I’ve been struggling the last couple weeks with my surgery. I had a whole bunch of issues with recovery … I don’t want to leave my house. … When I had eczema outbreaks when I was a kid, like it was so humiliating for me. … It just burns and itches everywhere,” she said in a tearful May 2023 video. “Now it’s moving to my face which is just so, so lovely and fun. … I know it’s easier said than done to just not feel insecure about your insecurities, literally as I sit here crying about my insecurities, but I really am more confident than I’ve been.”