Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Mikayla Reacts to Whitney's MomTok Exit

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season finale ended with Whitney Leavitt declaring she was leaving MomTok for good. However, her decision didn’t seem to bother her costars and fellow MomTok members.

Mikayla Matthews said that Whitney’s departure “takes a lot of stress off” the ladies.

“No one’s trying to force her to be friends with us or be in the group,” Mikayla, 24, said in an interview with Us Weekly published on Wednesday, September 25.

Taylor Frankie Paul revealed that she would be open to Whitney, 31, returning to MomTok and a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“She should come on and get her redemption story,” Taylor, 30, said.

Executive producer Jeff Jenkins hopes that the soon-to-be mom of three will return if the Hulu series gets renewed for a second season.

“She’s one of those people [where] the camera loves their energy, and she’s evolving,” he told the outlet.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives first dropped on September 6 and follows a cast of Utah-based content creators. With arrests, cheating and more, the new reality TV show was gobbled up by the internet. Whitney quickly became the villain of the show and argued with almost every cast member. Since then, the women have continued to go at it on social media.

On September 8, Whitney posted a TikTok video with song lyrics that said, “What kind of f–kery is this?” At the top of the clip she wrote, “Welp, just finished watching The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

Commenters, including some of Whitney’s costars, repeatedly pointed out how they thought Whitney missed the mark with her reaction to her portrayal in the show.

Disney

“Sometimes I like to own up to things I do wrong… you should try it,” Mikayla wrote.

Whitney was quick to clap back with, “At least I tell the truth. [kissing face emoji] If you need a hit: Jen’s baby blessing.”

Jessi Ngatikaura, who also starred in the series, chimed in and added, “Seems accountability ain’t in the room with us.”

Less than a week after The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered, Taylor, Mikayla, Jessi, 32, Demi Engemann, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck and Layla Taylor sat down with Nick Viall on his podcast “The Viall Files.” When asked about where they currently stood with Whitney, it was clear that the divide between her and the rest of her costars had widened.

“I think Whitney genuinely doesn’t realize she is ‘the villain,’” Jessi said. “I think she was surprised to find that out during our media tour.”

“I truly think she’s just delusional,” Mikayla replied.

When Nick, 43, theorized that Whitney only invited Taylor into the group after her arrest as a way to pin her as the villain, the women agreed.

“It’s like he was there,” Jessi laughed. “Yeah, because the first half of our filming, she was ragging on Taylor and was trying to paint her in this light. All of a sudden, it kind of switched and I don’t think she realized she kind of created that.”