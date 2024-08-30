Sean Kingston is on the hook for a $916,000 judgment after he failed to respond to a lawsuit over high-end watches in court, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Sean, 34, was hit with the default judgment on Tuesday, August 27, in favor of a jewelry company named Dream Watch. In court documents, Dream Watch demanded $1,054,107 in damages from the singer. Dream Watch said the singer reached out to them in 2022 about purchasing 2 watches. The two that he was interested in were a Richard Mille Model RM 65.01 Automatic and a Patek Philippe Calibre.

The company claimed Sean agreed to pay $534,000 for the Richard Mille watch and $378,000 or the Patek Philippe watch. A representative for Dream Watch flew from Malaysia to Sean’s home in Los Angeles in May 2022 to complete the deal.

According to the suit, during the meeting, Sean “inspected” the watches and agreed to purchase them for a total of $912,000.

Dream Watch said Kingston took possession of the watches and agreed to send a wire payment.

Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images

The suit said the payment never arrived and Sean continued to give them the run around.

“Kingston represented his initial wire attempt was rejected because it was flagged by his bank due to the large amount being wired overseas,” the suit read. “Thereafter, Kingston represented his account was frozen due to the initial wire attempt, amongst other excuses which persisted for over three months until Kingston stopped responding to Plaintiff entirely. Ultimately, the agreed upon funds were never sent, and Defendants continue to refuse to render payment as agreed. Defendant Kingston continues to possess the two watches.”

The company said Sean promised his mom would send the money. However, the funds never arrived. “[Kingston’s] wrongful acts have been done with knowledge and willful disregard of [Dream Watch’s] rights,” the company said. Dream Watch demanded a default judgment against Sean after he failed to show up to court.

The company served Sean while he was locked up in a California jail awaiting extradition to Florida. Despite receiving the paperwork, Sean never filed a response in court. As part of their motion for a default judgment, Dream Watch submitted texts that it had exchanged with Sean to support their plea.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Sean and his mom, Janice Turner, are currently facing federal charges over claims they defrauded businesses.

Prosecutors claim the duo got over $1 million from their alleged scheme. The court documents said they would work out deals for items and promise to pay — only to never send the money. Sean and his mom were hit with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In addition, they were both hit with five counts of wire fraud. Sean and his mom pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The entertainer’s lawyer told TMZ they look forward to fighting the case in court and are confident they will come out on top. The two were recently spotted running out of a court hearing while being asked questions by local reporters.