Ever since NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have entered the digital currency market, their popularity has been reaching new heights every year. The unique feature that NFTs possess is converting artwork into digital assets for creators and buyers alike. As NFTs are non-interchangeable like cryptocurrency, anyone who mints an NFT becomes the complete owner of the token and has the right to decide on its future. The record of ownership remains safe in a blockchain ledger, making it a secured method of investment as well.

Web3, the new iteration of the internet on blockchain technology, is expected to give a whole new dimension to this current NFT craze. Looking at this prospect in the NFT industry, many brands have started venturing into this space. Scott Wardley, a crypto specialist and IT expert, is one of them. Leading the modernization of multi-cloud end-state space, Scott added a new dimension to his business by focusing on the NFT industry.

Scott’s first company, CCZL Corporation, offers microservices to help businesses modernize to cloud-native technologies by adopting blockchain. His recent venture is Seasaw Labs, a hub of NFT artists, entrepreneurs, blockchain experts, and marketing specialists working together to create unique NFT projects. So far, Seasaw Labs has launched three promising NFT projects: Regal Pixies NFT, Mr. Finger and Wild Goat Gang. Each of these projects is focused on a purpose that is unique to the NFT industry.

Regal Pixies NFT offers several original characters known as Regal Pixies. Together, these Regal Pixies form a collection where each pixie possesses a special power. Launched in December 2021, this project has shown promising moves so far. The first of its kind, Mr. Finger is a unique NFT that offers the first NFT music festival experience. The mission behind this project is to help fund future founders. Wild Goat Gang is the most popular of all three projects and is sweeping the market with exciting features and offers.

Wild Goat Gang is a collection of 9,999 Wild Goat NFTs that are hand-drawn to perfection by the most skilled artists. This makes each wild goat original and distinct in its features and colors. To mint one Wild Goat, 0.08 Ethereum plus gas is required. The NFT is available to be minted directly from its official website by using a MetaMask wallet. Scott and his team have planned many unique rewards to separate the holders of Wild Goat NFTs from others in the market.

Apart from running two successful ventures in the NFT space, Scott also educates people on the opportunities of holding NFTs and the prospects of Web3. He is helping people navigate the space safely while also informing them about upcoming opportunities in this market. Scott interacts with people directly through AMA sessions and uses his Twitter handle to share valuable information. Scott also appears on podcasts and talk shows that are focused on IT capacity and its prospects.

After launching three successful NFT projects with his new venture Seasaw Labs, Scott plans to further scale up the brand. He wants to introduce over 12 unique NFT projects under Seasaw Labs by the end of this year. Going forward, his prime focus will be on combining utility so it can be shared across the projects.