In a bombshell twist, convicted murderer Scott Peterson is giving his first on-camera interview in two decades. “What he will have to say will shock everyone,” an insider who got a sneak peek at the upcoming three-part Peacock true crime docuseries Face to Face With Scott Peterson exclusively tells In Touch. “He will talk about the murders of his [late] wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner.” The official trailer, dropped on July 29, doesn’t give much away — it includes jailhouse footage of Peterson, 51, being interviewed, but he does not speak on camera. “He will give his side of the story,” promises the source. “He talks to the series director [Shareen Anderson], who has been investigating the murder case for over a decade.” The docuseries comes on the heels of the Los Angeles Innocence Project announcing it will investigate Peterson’s case. The nonprofit that works to exonerate the wrongly convicted is arguing that Peterson’s state and federal constitutional rights were violated and new evidence backs his claim of innocence. Peterson was convicted of murder in 2004 and received the death sentence, but that sentence was eventually reduced to life in prison without parole. “The interview will be chilling,” says the source. “People may change their opinion on whether he’s guilty or innocent.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.