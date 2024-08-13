Scott Peterson is speaking out for the first time in nearly 20 years since his 2004 conviction for the murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Connor.

In Face to Face With Scott Peterson, a three-part docuseries premiering on Peacock on August 20, Scott, 51, — who is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole — broke his silence for the first time since his arrest 21 years ago, continuing to deny any involvement in the death of Laci and Connor. The former fertilizer salesman also opened up on his scandalous extramarital affair with Amber Frey, a massage therapist from Fresno, California, which began just a month before the murders.

“It’s horrible,” the Modesto, California, native told the cameras. “I was a total a–hole to be having sex outside our marriage.”

Peterson pleaded with viewers to listen to his side of the story, calling out police and prosecutors for the “so-called investigation,” saying they ignored significant leads and relied solely on circumstantial evidence.

“I regret not testifying [at my trial], but if I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now — because I didn’t kill my family,” he explained.

Laci was 27 years old when she disappeared on Christmas Eve 2022. At the time, she was pregnant with the couple’s son, Connor, and Peterson was initially cooperative with authorities in locating his missing wife. Peterson soon became the prime suspect in the investigation after his affair with the Fresno native, 49, was discovered.

Getty

Four months after Laci was reported missing, her body was found in the San Francisco Bay, with the body of her unborn baby found a mile away. Peterson was arrested four days later but has maintained his innocence. He claimed he was fishing when his wife went missing.

Following a high-profile trial, Scott was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to death row in 2005.

There have been quite a number of developments since Peterson’s conviction. In August 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned his death penalty sentence, citing jury selection errors by the trial judge, and granted him the opportunity for a new penalty phase trial. Two months later, the California Supreme Court directed a lower court to reexamine his case to determine whether his guilty verdict should be overturned.

Scott’s death sentence was officially revoked during a 2021 hearing and he was resentenced to life in prison. Although he sought a new trial, the request was denied by a San Mateo County Superior Court judge.

Scott’s former mother-in-law, Sharon Rocha, is set to appear in a new Netflix documentary, American Murder: Laci Peterson, hitting the streaming service on Wednesday, August 14. In a preview for the documentary, she shared her initial impressions upon learning about her daughter’s new love interest.

“I remember, before I met Scott, Laci was telling me all these things about him,” Sharon, 72, recalled in a trailer for the docuseries, released on August 6. “And I remember saying, as her mother, ‘I hope he’s not filling her with crap.’”

The matriarch has since had a change of heart, telling producers that she’s now “learned to go with her gut feeling.”