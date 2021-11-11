Break the bank! Scott Disick named his terms to star in the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series: money.

Scott, 38, said he’d only climb on board if he got “paid a lot,” meaning it had to be an “outrageous amount of money,” an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 9.

Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in June 2021, the Kardashian-Jenner family signed up to release a new series on Hulu that will concentrate on new family adventures, such as Kim Kardashian pursuing a law career and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

“This is the next chapter,” Kris Jenner said in the Disney Upfronts presentation on May 18. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

Scott and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney, 42, dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and share kids Mason, Reign and Penelope. Scott appeared in Keeping Up With the Kardashians with his then-girlfriend since the show began in 2007. However, the two have been at odds with one another since Travis, 45, came into the picture in 2021.

On August 30, Scott allegedly sent an Instagram DM to Kourtney’s other ex-lover Younes Bendjima, which the model posted on his Instagram Stories. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Talentless founder’s apparent message read, which referred to the photos that surfaced online of Kourtney and Travis making out on a boat in Europe.

Three days later, an insider told Life & Style Scott and Kourtney were having issues. “Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the source said on September 2. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

Just one month later, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer announced their engagement. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the announcement via Instagram on October 17, after just eight months since she and Travis first ignited romance rumors in January.

For Scott’s part, he dated model Amelia Gray Hamlin for one year from October 2020 until they called it quits in early September 2021. A second source told Life & Style on Friday, November 5, he has been dating “here and there” since then, but “no one seriously at the moment.”