Bestie goals! Scott Disick couldn’t help but gush over Khloé Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post. “Wow,” the Talentless founder commented on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Wednesday, March 3, post. He also added a fire emoji for good measure!

In the photo, Khloé, 36, is posing topless with her hands covering her chest. The E! personality paired the look (or lack thereof) with some Good American jeans and heels. Of course, Scott, 37, wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner BFF to show Khloé some love.

“Jeans and abs, please,” Malika Haqq wrote. “Obsessed,” added Yris Palmer, while Fai Khadra chimed in with, “Woahhhhhh!!!!” and a clapping emoji.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Unfortunately, Khloé’s comments aren’t always so positive. In fact, in February 2021, the proud mom, who shares daughter True Thompson with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was accused of Photoshopping her new Good American campaign.

Thankfully, Khloé had no problem addressing the backlash directly. “I’m cracking up! [For a] few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect,” the Revenge Body host tweeted on February 24. “The closer the object is to [the] camera, they will get elongated. So, in some of my photos, my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

In a follow-up, Khloé continued to laugh at the confusion. “I mean … LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! It’s the angle and the type of lens,” she wrote. “And personally, I think this camera lens is so f–king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”

Ultimately, the Los Angeles native is proud of the work she’s doing — and she isn’t letting any hate bring her down! “I have so many more photos to post, and I’m so excited about it! Stay tuned!” Khloé concluded. “Hope the ‘concern and confusion’ is now put to rest, and we can just enjoy the photos LOL. This really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie.”

We look forward to seeing them all … and we bet her friends do, too!