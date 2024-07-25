Scott Disick shared a rare photo with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son, Mason Disick, after the teen chose to live a more private life.

“Young blood knocked on the way home,” Scott, 41, wrote alongside a photo of him and Mason, 14, on an airplane. “Best friend 4 life.”

While Scott looked directly into the camera for the snapshot, Mason turned his back to the camera and appeared to be resting in his seat.

Shortly after Scott shared the photo, several social media users took to the comments section to gush about his close relationships with his kids. “Crazy when Scott first had the kids he was so overwhelmed … now they are literally his saving grace,” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “Scott, you really are a great dad.”

In addition to Mason, Scott also shares daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, with Kourtney, 45.

While Mason is no longer regularly appearing on reality TV, Scott has been sure to share updates about his son on social media. In June, the father of three shared a tribute post following Mason’s middle school graduation.

“Congratulations 2 my best friend in the world for graduating middle school and now on to high school!” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Let’s go mart!!”

Despite once being a regular star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans noticed that Mason wasn’t actively involved in the family’s new show, The Kardashians, when it premiered in 2022. However, he seemed to step back into the spotlight when he joined Instagram in May.

He made his Instagram debut by sharing snapshots of himself hanging out with friends, as well as photos with Reign and Penelope.

After he created his profile, several of his family members commented on his early posts to express their excitement that he was on Instagram. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Khloé Kardashian wrote in the comments section, while Kim Kardashian added, “You’re really on Instagram.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney also had a relatable reaction when she learned her eldest child was on Instagram. “My first baby is on Insta and I’m not OK,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 26 alongside several emotional emojis and a red heart.

Mason’s most recent post was shared on June 14, which included a series of photos of him and his friends with their backs to the cameras.

Prior to Mason’s Instagram debut, Kourtney revealed that the teen previously asked to live a more private life when she appeared on an October 2022 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“He doesn’t want any part of it,” the Poosh founder said at the time. “He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

Additionally, Kourtney previously clapped back at the creator of an Instagram page who claimed to be Mason. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that this is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” she wrote via social media in July 2022. “So, I will spell it out clearly: That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. And the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra creepy.”