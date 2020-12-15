We’re swooning! Scott Disick gushed over how much he “loves” Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, on Monday, December 14.

“Thank you, [Kourtney Kardashian], for being the best baby maker in town,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of the coparents laughing with Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with. I love [you] and our family more than anything in the world.”

Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

Of course, the public love between the on-and-off exes sent fans into a frenzy. “Have another baby!!” one follower commented. “You guys need to get back together like ASAP,” someone else added. “Shook to my core, and we love to see it,” another user wrote.

The reality dad seemed extra sentimental, considering it was both of his sons’ birthdays. “Happy birthday, Mason, you have made my life such a better life. Thank you and I love [you]!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote about his oldest child.

He gave a shout out to his youngest son in another post shortly after. “Next up! My little angel Reign, you have also made my life so much better, and I thank you and love you!” the New York native said.

Kourtney, 41, and Scott’s flirty relationship has raised eyebrows for years. They’ve been especially close since the home flipper’s split from model Sofia Richie in May — and again in August — following Scott checking himself into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues at the end of April.

“He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” an insider told Life & Style about the reality parents at the time. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”

Although the two are “just coparenting at the moment,” the insider noted, “the feelings they have for each other haven’t disappeared.”

A second insider told Life & Style Mason, Penelope and Reign “would love” for Scott and Kourtney to give their relationship another shot.” That may or may not happen, but the kids are “enjoying seeing their parents spend more time together and being a proper family.”

It looks like there’s still a lot of love between Scott and Kourtney.