Like father, like son! Scott Disick shared a rare photo of his youngest child, Reign Disick, and gushed about their bond over their shared love of automobiles.

“I remember growing up and loving cars with my dad, and now I can live with my kids growing up loving cars with me,” the Talentless founder, 38, captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, March 12. “No better feeling than this.”

The proud dad of three loves spending time with his kids. Nearly three weeks prior, Scott brought Reign, 7, oldest son Mason and daughter Penelope Disick, to a beach in Miami, Florida. In one moment, the Flip It Like Disick star was seen running across the sand alongside Penelope, 9. In another, Scott chose to hang back on a beach chair while keeping an eye out on his children.

Scott shares the three youngsters with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The two dated on and off for nearly a decade from 2006 to 2015. While they continue to prioritize their kids, the former pair’s coparenting relationship became icy after she started dating fiancé Travis Barker in late 2020. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.

Seven months later, a source told Life & Style that she and Scott had been “clashing for a while.”

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

“The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love,” the insider said in September 2021.

At the time, Scott was dating Amelia Gray Hamlin but they split later that month after nearly a year of dating. Following their breakup — and after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, announced her engagement to the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in October 2021 — Scott was seen spending time with a few different women.

He was first spotted with model Hana Cross in November 2021 at Nobu Malibu, then a few more times throughout December 2021 and in early January 2022. He was also seen with model Bella Banos while on a trip to St. Barts in late December 2021. Most recently, the reality TV personality has been seen out and about with Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone. They enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu Malibu on February 24 and then went to Paris to hit up the Boum Boum nightclub on March 3.

Fans have even noticed that the two have had multiple flirty exchanges on Instagram, including when Scott claimed photo credit for the Netflix star’s sexy Instagram lingerie photo, which was posted on Tuesday, March 8. She even commented on Scott’s race car photo of Reign on March 12. “Vroom vroom,” the brunette beauty, 23, wrote.

“[Scott is] trying to find a woman he can settle down with,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore.”

When it comes to sharing children with a potential flame, the source also noted that Scott “does want to find the right girl, marry and have more kids.”