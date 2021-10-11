Scott Disick was spotted walking arm-in-arm with Khloe Kardashian to the Saturday Night Live afterparty following her sister Kim Kardashian’s big hosting debut.

Cameras were waiting outside of the New York City venue when the duo made their appearance on October 9. The Good American founder, 37, dropped jaws in a red Laquan Smith mini-dress with a matching overcoat coat and pointed toe pumps. Meanwhile, Scott, 38, kept it cool in a North Face vest paired with a long sleeve and camo pants.

Behind them was momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who were also headed to the star-studded SNL soiree.

MEGA

Scott’s outing with the famous family marked the first time they were photographed together since he made headlines for his alleged direct message to ex Kourtney Kardashian’s former flame Younes Bendjima.

In August, the male model, 28, leaked a screenshot of an alleged message from Scott shading Kourtney’s PDA-filled trip to Italy with boyfriend Travis Barker, reading, “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

The boxer, who previously dated Kourtney on and off from 2016 to 2019, also showed his response to the photo of Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, kissing, which said, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.” Younes added a separate caption directly to Scott, reading, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Not long after the drama, Scott and his then-girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin Gray, broke up following an 11-month romance. An insider previously told Life & Style their relationship “had been a little bumpy” for a few months prior to their split, but the Instagram direct message drama led her to officially call it quits.

MEGA

Scott appears to be on good terms with the Kardashian family despite recent events, and it may come as no surprise considering he and Kourtney still coparent their three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and 6-year-old son Reign.

The Talentless founder was at the SNL afterparty to support Kim, 40, who delivered quite an opening monologue during her first appearance on the NBC sketch series.

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face … and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt,” Kim quipped during her opening speech. “Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”