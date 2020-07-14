Back together? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie “are giving love another shot” less than two months after their split in May, a source told Life & Style on Tuesday, July 14. “They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who briefly entered treatment at a Colorado rehab facility in April, is currently “working on himself,” the insider added. “They don’t want to jump into a full-blown relationship or anything like that. They’re taking baby steps and are spending time together and seeing where it goes.”

During Scott and Sofia’s time apart, they were able to “reflect on their relationship,” noted the source. “While they kept in touch and remained on friendly terms during the split, they missed being around each other. It’s one of those ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder situations.’”

Initially, the Flip It Like Disick producer, 37, and the 21-year-old model decided to “take some time apart,” a separate source confirmed to Life & Style on May 21. Days later, on May 27, the off-and-on pair officially called it quits.

According to an additional insider, Sofia “tried to be there” for Scott upon his return home from rehab, but her efforts failed. At the time, the up-and-coming actress hoped taking a break would “be the wake-up call he needs.”

While Scott and Sofia were on the outs, the Talentless founder spent time with his three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the coparents took their darling brood on a trip to a health and wellness resort in Utah, where they celebrated Scott’s 37th birthday. In addition to the support of his immediate family, Scott relied on Kourtney’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian for guidance. “If Scott’s having a down day, speaking to Khloé always cheers him up,” a previous source said.

Speculation about Scott and Sofia rekindling their romance began on the 4th of July after they were spotted eating lunch at Nobu in Malibu, followed by attending a party on the beach together. Since then, the lovebirds have dropped a few hints on social media — including Sofia promoting Scott’s clothing brand.

We’ll just have to wait and see if they make things Instagram official once more!