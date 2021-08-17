Expanding their brood! Scarlett Johansson is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2, her first child with husband Colin Jost. The Saturday Night Live star confirmed the news during a stand-up performance at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut on August 15.

“Yes, I was there and can confirm Colin’s announcement,” the theater’s artistic director, Jared A. Shahid, tells In Touch exclusively. “Colin performed two sold out shows here and announced to the audience that he and Scarlett are expecting soon. We all just assumed that was public knowledge..!”

Rumors had been swirling since June that Scarlett, 36, was expecting. She didn’t attend the Black Widow world premiere red carpet on June 29, which was her highly anticipated Marvel Comics Universe stand-alone movie. Instead, costar Florence Pugh was left to handle the promotional and fashion duties.

While this will be Colin’s first time as a dad, the Avengers star is already a mom. She shares a nearly seven-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett got candid about life as a working mother in 2017. “I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it’s an incredible gift,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think you always feel a little bit of guilt,” Scarlett continued. “If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance.”

Scarlett and Colin, 39, have known each other since 2006 when she first hosted Saturday Night Live, and he was a writer on the show. They enjoyed each other’s company again when she hosted in 2010, but during both encounters with Colin, Scarlett was in a relationship at the time.

The Weekend Update anchor’s luck finally came around in May 2017, when Scarlett appeared on SNL‘s season finale in a skit as Ivanka Trump. She had just filed for divorce from Romain a few months earlier. The chemistry with Colin proved so hot that the two were spotted showing off plenty of PDA at the season’s wrap party.

After two years of dating, Scarlett’s rep confirmed on May 10, 2019, that she was engaged to marry Colin. The actress then debuted her 11-carat, pear-shaped diamond engagement ring at San Diego Comic-Con that July. The pair wed in an intimate New York ceremony with just close family and friends in October 2020.

As Life and Style previously reported in May 2019, Scarlett couldn’t wait to start a family with Colin … especially after seeing his paternal side with her daughter. “Scarlett was surprised at what a natural Colin is with her daughter, Rose. Even though he’d never want to replace Romain as a dad, he treats Rose as his own,” the source gushed. “She adores him and they’ll spend hours playing together — he’s a great entertainer and will have her in hysterics.”

Scarlett was also aware of how the couple’s children were going to inherit some amazing traits from their mom and dad. “In her eyes he has it all — looks, charm, intelligence and wit,” the insider added. “She can’t stop raving to friends about how they’ll make the most adorable babies together!”