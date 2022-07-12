Doctors know best? For a while now, fans haven’t been able to decide whether or not Todd Chrisley‘s daughter Savannah Chrisley had plastic surgery — and while she mostly denies having work done, some fans still think she may have had help with her noticeable face transformation. Keep reading to find out what she’s said about getting work done.

The Chrisley Knows Best star previously attempted to hush the haters via Instagram after she appeared to look ~different~ in a February 2018 selfie. “Before the comments come flowing in..no I haven’t gotten a ton of work done! I’m not changing my face! This chick just loves her food right now,” she captioned the image. “So if you’re a negative Nancy please direct yourself away from my page. #noshame.”

The reality TV star has since admitted to getting a nose job. In November of 2018, Savannah responded to rumors that she got a breast augmentation in an Instagram Q&A.

“Why did you get implants?” one fan asked.

“Girl… come on now… God and too much food gave me these boobs,” Savannah wrote back, adding that she did get a rhinoplasty procedure done. “No implants… now nose job? Yes, that did happen in case you were wondering.”

However, the Growing Up Chrisley star has yet to comment on whether or not she’s had Botox or other cosmetic procedures. She has shared that she has been focusing on her internal health.

“I believe that being healthy starts from the inside,” Savannah told Fox News in February 2020, after dropping 30 pounds amid her struggle with endometriosis. “Eating right helps my moods tremendously. If I’m feeding my body great food, then my moods and life will thrive. I want to be healthy for my family and my future children.”

When Savannah posted a tribute to her father on Instagram in May 2021, Todd fired back at a comment from plastic surgeon Charles Galanis MD who claimed the father-daughter duo looked different due to cosmetic procedures.

“This guy right here … He’s a true superhero!” Savannah wrote in her caption at the time. “Question: do we look alike?” she asked her followers while tagging her dad.

“The fact is, no. The plastic surgery made you two look different,” Dr. Galanis commented. “You used to look alike. So honestly if you think the truth is ignorant then I’m sorry you feel that way.”

Todd shot back at the accusation, writing, “Do you know how ignorant you are? Why tell the doctor that did those 10 surgeries that we had surgeries? You should see if @charlesgalanismd does charity work.”

While his daughter has only admitted to getting a nose job, Todd has admitted to Botox and Halo laser treatment but has denied fully going under the knife.

