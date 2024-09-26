Julie Chrisley’s children Savannah and Grayson Chrisley wrote letters to the court pleading for the reality star to be released from prison ASAP, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the letters that Savannah, 27, and Grayson, 18, sent to the judge presiding over Julie’s criminal case. Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd, 55, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received a seven-year term.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit recently upheld the convictions and denied the reality stars ‘attempt to have their sentences thrown out. The one positive for Julie in the decision was the higher court ruled there was not enough evidence to tie her to any crimes that occurred before 2007.

As a result, the lower court set a date to resentence Julie.

Ahead of the resentencing, Savannah wrote a letter detailing the hardships her family has faced since their parents checked into prison in 2023.

Savannah said, “Today marks 617 days since my family was torn apart. In that time, the trauma and pain of separation have felt like a lifetime of punishment. I am writing to you, not just as a daughter, but as a 27-year-old woman now raising my younger brother Grayson and sister Chloe.”

“The past two years have been unimaginably difficult. I know that God destined me for motherhood, but never did I expect to be placed in this role under these circumstances. I love Grayson and Chloe with all my heart, but no matter how much I provide for them, I know I can never truly give them what their mother can,” she continued.

Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Savannah said Chloe, 11, often asks her, “Do you think Mom will be home to teach me to drive?” or, “Will Mom be here for my first high school dance?”

She said. “Her questions are constant, and the uncertainty is heartbreaking.”

Savannah continued, “Grayson, my sweet brother, tells me that I saved him, but the truth is, he has saved me more times than I can count these past two years. We’ve faced the challenges of parenting together, navigating the struggles of school, home life, and simply surviving.”

Savannah told the judge, “But I feel the strain every day as I juggle raising them, fighting for justice and freedom for my parents, and trying to keep a roof over our heads. As a single woman running a one-income household, it often feels like no matter how hard I work, it’s never quite enough.”

The letter pointed out, “My mother has missed so many of the moments that define a family — Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, Chloe entering middle school and starting cheerleading, Grayson’s last baseball season, senior year, prom, and now the college admissions process.”

Savannah said her siblings are riddled with anxiety and depression, which “sometimes leave them debilitated.”

Mark Davis / Getty

She added, “Watching the treatment of my mom while she is incarcerated has been heartbreaking. The conditions are inhumane, especially for women.”

Savannah revealed, “When you ruled that she must attend this resentencing in person, the abuse began. I just want you to know the conditions because I truly do not believe you have been privy to these things.”

She added, “My mother endured a 13-hour transport, [was] told not to eat or drink, because if she had to go to the bathroom, she would have to walk through a plane filled with men heckling her just to use the restroom at the back. She chose to not eat or drink for the entire journey, just to preserve what little dignity she had left.”

Savannah continued, “I plead with you to grant her mercy.” She ended, “I long for the day I can embrace my mother as a free woman again. I beg you, Your Honor—please, send my mama home.” In Grayson’s letter, he wrote, “I miss my mom more with each day that passes and all I’m asking is that you find it in your heart to give us grace. I am entering a point in my life where I need my parents more than ever.”

A hearing was held on Wednesday, September 25, but the lower court decided to resentence Julie to the same seven-year sentence.

As In Touch first reported, Julie and Savannah are also dealing with a civil lawsuit over a 2022 car crash.