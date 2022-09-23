Slay. Savannah Chrisley is a blonde beauty that has always had a cute sense of style ever since Chrisley Knows Best in 2014. Her outfits were always classy, yet trendy … but always age appropriate as her dad, Todd Chrisley, was strict on her attire. As she grew into a young woman, though, Savannah has slayed in daring braless outfits.

The reality star quite literally dropped jaws when she donned a semi-sheer, fitted black Bao Tranchi gown at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet. The curve-hugging dress had sheer cutouts with solid fabric that barely covered her chest. While she stunned in the risqué look, fans questioned whether or not she got a boob job, as they appeared larger than normal.

Todd, who was guest hosting the pre-show with E! News, shared his disliking of the grown-up ensemble. “This is a family channel; therefore we’re not going to let all this be seen on television,” he joked as he interviewed his daughter. “You better hope nothing pops out, ‘cause if it pops out, I’m gonna pop off.”

Although Savannah’s appearance sparked conversations if she’s gone under the knife, the Georgia native previously addressed plastic surgery rumors, claiming that she was au natural.

“All these comments about me getting a boob job … really?!” she tweeted in June 2015. “Hahah have y’all heard of bra? Yea u should try one! They push your boobs up!”

Fans came to her defense as one online user wrote, “Haters gunna hate, love! Haters are motivators!” while another commented. “Hahaha I say embrace these haters. They’re just jealous of your pristine boobige [sic].”

Savannah launched her clothing line Faith Over Fear in 2017, offering a variety of clothing items like graphic tees, that are both trendy and conservative. She revealed the name of the brand is a saying that she’s lived by her entire life, so she wanted to incorporate it into her business.

“I feel like so many people, especially my generation and younger, we let our fear consume us so much that we just don’t pursue our dreams,” she told People in July 2017.

“So, for me, [I] let my faith be bigger than my fear of something not happening. That’s my reasoning. I’m going to let my faith I have in this project be so much bigger than the fear I have in it not working out that I’m just gonna let it succeed,” she continued. “Little words can truly change your day so that’s how I incorporated it. I’m saying this is because I’m speaking from experience. I did not have an easy ride. Middle school and high school were not easy for me, so there were little things that would help.”

Keep scrolling to see Savannah’s most stylish braless moments!