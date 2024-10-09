Sandra Bullock hit the red carpet in a rare appearance more than one year after the death of her partner Bryan Randall.

The Proposal actress, 60, walked her first red carpet for the 30th anniversary of Speed on Tuesday, October 8. In the photos, Sandra donned an all-black ensemble featuring a sleek black dress and a stylish blazer. This event marked her first red carpet-appearance since Bryan’s passing in August 2023.

“I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day,” Sandra told E! News of starring in the 1994 action film. “I was new to the game, so I wasn’t aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way.”

Sandra has remained mostly out of the spotlight following her late partner’s three-year battle with ALS. The pair fell in love after Sandra hired him to document her son’s 5th birthday party in January 2015. They had a whirlwind romance, with him joining her as her date to her close friend Jennifer Aniston‘s wedding to Justin Theroux that August. The following month, they reportedly moved in together.

Sandra spoke warmly about how much she loved him during a November 2021 appearance on Facebook’s Red Table Talk but admitted she wasn’t keen on walking down the aisle.

Getty

“I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” she explained, adding, “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”

Bryan and Sandra were together for eight years when his family confirmed he died at the age of 57 on August 7, 2023.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

It continued, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

Sources exclusively told In Touch in March that the Blind Side actress was struggling to reenter the dating scene following the passing of her late partner. “Sandra wants to let go of the pain and allow herself to love again,” the source told In Touch at the time. “But she had a hard time convincing herself she’ll ever find anyone else.”

Celebrity Crossword 54 Crosswords Play now

Sandra’s longtime friend and Speed costar, Keanu Reeves, has been by her side throughout the journey, even offering suggestions on who she might date when the time feels right. “He has a buddy he thinks she would click with,” the source explained. “Keanu’s trying to get her to go out with the guy, just as friends, hoping something could build from it. Bryan left some big shoes to fill, though.”