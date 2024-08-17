Sandra Bullock Refuses to Work 'Unless She Is the Boss'

Sandra Bullock is ready for a Hollywood return following a long hiatus – but she’s taking advice from Brad Pitt and focused on producing movies going forward, as head honchos offer blank checks to get her on board, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“Sandra will come back to Hollywood this year and determine, finally, what her next project will be, but it’s going to be on her terms and it isn’t going to come cheap.”

After completing work on her last film, The Lost City, which she produced and starred in, the Speed actress, 59, has decided to slow things down a bit and take a break from Hollywood to focus on spending time with her two children, Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, and Laila, whom she adopted in 2015.

“She needs an extraordinary level of control to come back on a studio project, and the only question right now is who is willing to give her that level of power and money for the privilege of actually working with her?”

Sandra even told The Hollywood Report that she doesn’t “want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own.”

“I’m so burnt out,” she continued. “I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The source adds: “After the wild and very profitable experience of producing and starring in The Lost City two years ago, Sandra finally has the taste back for picking and running her own films instead of leaving that to other filmmakers and directors, which she did a lot during the 2010’s to mixed results.”

“This worked like gangbusters on The Lost City and she’s being incredibly picky about what her follow-up project is going to be.”

The Gravity star may not have given any hints about what that project will be, but she’s definitely dropped clues about who she would like to star alongside (once again).

“Before I die, before I leave this planet,” the actress said on an episode of the “50 MPH Podcast” in May, “I do think that Keanu [Reeves] and I need to do something in front of the camera.”

Keanu, 59, agreed, at least in spirit, saying it “does feel like it’s — there is a siren call to it.”

“I think I would love to work with [Sandra] again before our eyes close. I think we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

While the duo, who first worked together while filming the thriller Speed in 1994, seem willing to join forces once again, the insider suggests the timing has to be perfect for Sandra to take the reigns of a new project, considering she’s now a mother of two.

“Sandra has a crazy life that is really centered around being a mom to her kids completely outside of Hollywood,” the insider says.

“Basically, Sandra isn’t going to star in a film unless she is the boss, and unless she gave the final approval on the script.”