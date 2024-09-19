Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband, Jesse James, was sued by an ex-employee who claims the West Coast Choppers founder’s dogs attacked her, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a woman named Karen Sanchez-Roberts filed suit against Jesse, 55, West Coast Choppers and Outlaw Garage.

The lawsuit seeks more than $250,000 in damages, but not more than $1 million.

Karen said she was employed by Jesse and his company to assist with his personal needs, including his dogs, at his home in Austin, Texas.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

She said Jesse did not have anyone provide her with specific instructions about dealing with the dogs if a fight occurred.

Karen said two of Jesse’s dogs began attacking each other on April 11, 2023.

“As the attack continued, [Karen] attempted to separate the dogs before they seriously injured one another,” the suit alleged.

“As [Karen] separated the dogs, she was also attacked and bitten without provocation on her right hand,” the suit said.

“Immediately after the attack, [Karen] was bleeding profusely and was taken to a local clinic, where she was diagnosed with a fracture, received stitches, and had her wounds cleansed. Karen said Jesse knew his dogs had a “propensity to be vicious and aggressive towards others before and at the time of the subject incident. Specifically, defendant knew his dogs had a propensity to violently attack each other to the point that someone needed to break up their fights.”

The suit said Jesse had knowledge, since at least 2016, that “his dogs frequently fought viciously enough to necessitate veterinary care including stitches, staples, sutures and other treatments.”

The lawsuit continued, “[Jesse] had prior knowledge that one of his dogs had bitten one of his children prior to hiring [Karen]. [Jesse] instructed [Karen] that he would kick his own dogs when they fought, in an effort to separate them.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Nevertheless, Defendant, Mr. James, failed to take any corrective action leading up to the incident,” the suit added.

Karen said Jesse and his company failed to provide workers’ compensation insurance.

“As a result of the incident, [Karen] suffered severe, debilitating, and permanent injuries that required surgical intervention,” the suit read.

The suit accused Jesse of being negligent in handling of his animals. She said he failed to restrain the dogs, failing to take actions to prevent the attack and failing to provide a reasonably safe workplace.

She said she has suffered permanent injuries. Karen demanded unspecified damages for her medical bills, physical pain, physical impairment, mental anguish and disfigurement.

Jesse denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He demanded Karen “prove their allegations by a preponderance of the evidence.”

West Coast Choppers asked to be dismissed, stating it did not own the dog. The case is ongoing.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Jesse was married to Sandra from 2005 to 2010. Sandra filed for divorce in Texas using only the pairs initials.

Jesse spoke out about the split in 2012. He admitted that he cheated on Sandra and kept it a secret from the Hollywood star.

A photo of Jesse making a Nazi salute leaked in 2010. Sources claimed the photo was taken before he started dating Sandra. The actress said she was shocked by the image.

Jesse spoke out about the image years later. He said, “I could tell by the look on my face it was a joke that was funny then, probably for a minute, but then looking at it in the context of now and in my life, it’s not funny. There’s not a racist bone in my body.”