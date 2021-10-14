Samuel Dillard Is Growing Up So Fast! Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s Cutest Photos of Their Youngest Son

Former Counting On stars Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are the proud parents of two precious boys who have grown up in front of our eyes.

The TLC alums first became parents in 2015 with the arrival of their eldest son, Israel, and soon after, they became a family of four following the birth of their second child, Samuel, in 2017.

These days, Samuel and Israel are quite close and it’s no surprise considering they’ve reached many milestones together.

Jill gushed over her precious bookworms in a heartwarming update shared in July 2021, revealing they “finally made it to our local library for the first time in over a year.” She also announced that Samuel “got his first library card” during their visit.

“We figured we’d let him get his VERY OWN card like big brother!” the Arkansas resident shared via Instagram. “He was so excited he wanted to hold it the whole way home.” Later on, Jill was excited to reveal that both of them “already finished one of the mystery books we brought home and the boys are eager to start the other one! I love seeing them excited about reading!”

That month, Jill also talked about the close relationship that her sons have and revealed it has grown even stronger as of late.

“I love their love and thoughtfulness for each other,” she penned. “Don’t get me wrong … they still fight and annoy each other too, but their bond is so sweet!”

Jill and Derick no longer appear on TV, but fans got to know them quite well on the now-defunct show Counting On. The mom of two also previously appeared in TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting before she wed Derick in June 2014.

This summer, the couple celebrated seven years of being married and she took to Instagram with a special tribute to acknowledge just how far they have come.

“Seven years ago, today, we said ‘I do’ and became husband and wife!” she captioned her celebratory message. “I could’ve never imagined at the time all we’d face together and where we’d be now, but I’m forever grateful for you always by my side!” Alongside a PDA photo, Jill concluded, “Thank you for being my man and loving and leading through thick and thin! You’re my bestie for the restie!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cutest photos of Samuel Dillard.