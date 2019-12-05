Still got it! Sam Hunt hit the stage for the first time since his DUI on Wednesday, December 4, and fans said he sounded better than ever. The 34-year-old seemed to be in high spirits as he headlined New York’s Country 94.7’s Stars and Strings Concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“I’ve seen him perform seven or eight times, and he was the most animated and happy I’ve ever seen him while performing,” a concertgoer told Us Weekly. “He sounded better than ever.”

Although the country star did not address his recent run-in with the law, he teased the release of some new tunes. “We’re finishing [up a new album] before January,” he told the audience. “We’re going to hit the road and tour next year. I didn’t do a lot of dates this year, but next year we’re hitting it hard!”

On November 21, Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence and violating open-container laws, In Touch confirmed. The singer was seen driving south in northbound lanes and officers noticed he was having, “difficulty staying in the lane of travel and crossed the center divider several times before a stop was initiated,” a court affidavit revealed. The singer was later released from jail on $2,500 bond.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Following his slip-up, Hunt issued an apology on Twitter. “Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” he wrote on November 22. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

After his admission, several fans showed love for the singer, tweeting supportive messages in response after the incident. “It’s OK, keep your head up! Everyone makes mistakes and we still love you,” one wrote.

“I respect you for admitting your wrongdoing. I’ll always be a fan. Hope to see you live one day,” another replied. “It was a mistake. Thank goodness you or anyone else was not hurt. Live and learn. Thank you for addressing it,” a third added. We are happy to hear Hunt is back on stage and doing great.