This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Although Shirley Temple may not have enjoyed her namesake drink, plenty of people can’t get enough of it. Indeed, the Shirley Temple remains the “queen of mocktails” in most bars. Whether you’re below the drinking age or “young at heart,” the Shirley Temple will satisfy your cravings for sweet, non-alcoholic nostalgia.

Even though the Shirley Temple was created for kids, we’re going to add a little “adult flavor” with our citrus-flavored CBD oil. While CBD is non-intoxicating, it could add some much-needed relaxation to this bubbly beverage.

CBD Shirley Temple

Nobody knows who created this mocktail, but a popular theory is that a bartender at LA’s Chasen’s made it in honor of Temple’s 10th birthday. While there’s still debate over who this bartender was, most people agree he made the Shirley Temple with grenadine, ginger ale, and maraschino cherries.

Wait a second—there’s no cherry syrup in a standard Shirley Temple!? That’s right; if you’ve grown up drinking Shirley Temples with cherry syrup, you haven’t had an “authentic” drink! Apparently, many home bartenders assumed the sweetener in traditional Shirley Temples was cherry juice because it calls for a cherry garnish.

For those who don’t know, grenadine is a syrup made with pomegranate juice and sugar. Although you could buy grenadine in any liquor store, it’s easy to make this syrup at home. In fact, we’ve written a simple DIY grenadine recipe in our previous CBD Zombie post.

Ingredients

½ oz grenadine

One can of ginger ale

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Maraschino cherry

Directions

Pour grenadine into a highball glass

Add ~ 2 oz ginger ale and stir till the two ingredients combine

Add a few ice cubes and pour enough ginger ale to fill the glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and a maraschino cherry

It’s also worth noting that many bartenders add a spritz of fresh citrus to their Shirley Temple. However, since we’ve included our citrus-flavored CBD oil, we feel it’s unnecessary to add this “pungent punch.”

Of course, if you’re crazy for citrus, please don’t let us hold you back from adding a little lemon juice. Heck, you could even swap out the ginger ale for lemon-lime seltzer water, 7-Up, or Sprite. Be sure to let us know what CBD Shirley Temple you like the best on social media!

Is CBD Oil Safe For Kids?

Since the Shirley Temple is a kid-friendly drink, you may be wondering whether CBD is safe for children. Although many studies suggest CBD could be beneficial for conditions like autism, we advise speaking with your pediatrician before feeding kids any of our CBD products.

Hopefully, as we learn more about CBD oil’s incredible benefits, we will better understand how to dose CBD for kids.