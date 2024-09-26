Jen Edwards, the mother of Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, responded to allegations made by her son’s ex Mackenzie Standifer, who claimed that he fathered a secret child around 2014.

“Absolutely not!” Jen told The Ashley in a statement published on Wednesday, September 24.

Mackenzie, 27, made the accusation amid buzz that Ryan, 36, is expecting baby No. 4 with girlfriend Amanda Conner. Ryan and Mackenzie have two children together, Jagger and Stella, while Ryan shares his eldest son, Bentley, with ex Maci Bookout.

“You have five kids. Please take care of them and yes I can count on,” the Teen Mom alum wrote in an alleged TikTok comment, which was shared by @tm_chatter via Instagram on Sunday, September 22.

When a fan asked the reality TV personality if she had meant to type “five kids,” she responded, “NDAs, money, and connections cover a lot of transgressions.”

Days prior, Amanda, 33, who met Ryan during their time in rehab, seemingly confirmed she was pregnant after fans spotted ultrasound photos in the background of a TikTok video.

“Love Your videos! I’m a creeper. I can see what’s on your refrigerator,” the fan wrote in the comments on September 16. She simply replied, “ … oh f–k,” adding a shocked emoji.

In the comments, Mackenzie reacted to the pregnancy news and slammed her ex for failing to provide adequate financial support for their two children. “If someone talks to him, can they let him know his kids need school shoes,” she replied. In another comment, the Tennessee native alleged, “They get ZERO financial, emotional, physical support from their ‘father’ but thank GOD they get 30 mins of his precious time 2x a month stopping by for a pic for proof he saw them.”

In Touch confirmed that Mackenzie filed for divorce from the 16 & Pregnant alum after nearly six years of marriage in February 2023 following his accusations of her infidelity. At the time, she was granted a temporary restraining order and custody of their kids. The problems only continued to escalate as Ryan was in and out of jail following his March 2023 arrest for stalking his estranged wife. Ryan’s most recent arrest for DUI and simple possession resulted in a one-year prison sentence. After serving three months, he was released and entered a 28-day rehab program, where he met Amanda.

In Touch confirmed that Mackenzie and Ryan’s divorce was initially dismissed due to inactivity, but Ryan refiled to legally separate just a month later. On June 23, Ryan filed for a temporary parenting plan that would allow their little ones to be in their dad’s care at their grandparents’ house.

Upon Ryan’s request, he and Mackenzie were ordered to a court hearing in July, but he failed to appear. “She has temporary full custody since February 23. He requested this hearing and didn’t come,” a source exclusively told In Touch of Mackenzie in a story published on July 8. “So technically she didn’t win anything. But she didn’t lose anything either.”