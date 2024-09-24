Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards seems to be making things official with his girlfriend, Amanda Conner, as she was seen flashing a diamond ring on TikTok.

Amanda, 33, showed off her diamond sparkler in a Monday, September 23, TikTok video while responding to a fan’s comment claiming the couple are “trying to convince people they are in love.”

While the video had no caption, the implication was clear and fans were quick to flood the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“I think it’s wonderful to see ppl happy and doing well !!! Congratulations y’all looks happy together,” one follower wrote. “You guys are cute together, and I’m so proud of Ryan. Y’all look truly happy,” another added. “YESSSSSS HE RLY SAID LEMME PULL HER OFF THE MARKET,” a third follower chimed in.

The exciting news comes just one week after Amanda seemingly confirmed that she and Ryan, 36, are expecting their first child together, after weeks of speculation among fans.

“Love you videos! I’m a creeper. I see what’s on your refrigerator,” one fan commented under a September 16 TikTok video shared by Amanda. “Oh f–k,” Amanda responded with a shocked face and a crying laughing face emoji.

Amanda met the 16 & Pregnant alum during his 28-day court ordered rehab stint in the summer of 2023. Ryan fueled dating rumors when he shared and subsequently deleted a photo of Amanda on the back of his motorcycle that August.

“They met and started seeing each other at rehab. He doesn’t take anyone on his bike unless it’s a thing. No friends [are allowed],” a source told The U.S. Sun at the time.

Courtesy of Amanda Conner/TikTok

The pair continued to keep their relationship lowkey in the months that followed, only dropping subtle hints on social media. Following his stay in a halfway house, Ryan and Amanda announced that had moved in together in February.

Despite his committed relationship with Amanda, Ryan is still legally married to estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer. The mother of three – who shares son Jagger and daughter Stella with Ryan and son Hudson with a previous ex – filed for divorce in February 2023. She was granted a temporary restraining order and custody of their kids at the time. Due to inactivity in the case, the case was dismissed one year later. Ryan subsequently filed his own divorce papers in March, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The drama between the exes came to a boiling point when Amanda seemingly revealed her pregnancy. Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Chatter shared the news via Instagram, prompting Mackenzie, 27, to chime in the comments.

“If someone talks to him can they let him know his kids need school shoes,” Mack wrote. “They get ZERO financial, emotional, physical support from their ‘father’ but thank GOD they get 30 mins of his precious time 2x a month stopping by for a pic for proof he saw them.”

Amanda defended her man, writing in a TikTok comment, “Point blank it’s sad that you result to social media … as revengeful and spiteful as you want to be I don’t think going on social media is the best way to go about it … simple phone call would do.”