Ryan Anderson isn’t done with his estranged wife, Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The Louisiana educator revealed he planned on DNA testing Gypsy’s unborn child on the same day his ex and her partner, Ken Urker, revealed the gender of their baby.

Ryan, 38, opened up about being court-ordered to take a paternity test via a TikTok livestream on Saturday, August 10. The test follows a procedure set by the state of Louisiana to establish paternity for separated couples who are still legally married.

“I have to get a DNA test. I don’t have a choice,” he said on the platform. “The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”

Ryan dropped the bombshell on social media just hours after Gypsy, 33, and her boyfriend Ken announced the gender of their unborn child, revealing they are expecting a baby girl.

“The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl!” Gypsy wrote alongside an adorable confetti gender reveal on Saturday, August 10. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank ya’ll for your love and support!”

Gypsy and Ryan married in July 2022 while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for her involvement in her mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. The former couple split only three months after she gained her freedom in December 2023.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” the Lifetime personality told her followers in a private Facebook post in March. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Weeks later, In Touch confirmed Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8. Gypsy wasn’t single for too long as she was spotted with her former love connection and ex-fiancé that same month. Gypsy and Ken, 31, rekindled their romance after cutting ties while she was still behind bars in 2019.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she confirmed their romance to TMZ on April 30. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Ryan later told his supporters that he felt “blindsided” about his split from Gypsy and was struggling with her reuniting with her ex.

“It was like, she was here one day and the next she was gone,” Ryan told TODAY on June 10. “She wanted to be married, and now she doesn’t. It’s just crazy how it all happened like that.”

Two months after confirming their relationship, Gypsy revealed she was expecting her first child with Ken on July 9. “I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said in a video posted on YouTube. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Gypsy also made sure to clear up the timeline surrounding the paternity, replying in a comment, “Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER.”