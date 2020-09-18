Rest in peace. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87. News broke of the political figure’s death on Friday, September 18. Her passing was due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts said in a statement. “Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock

In the wake of her death, several celebrity tributes poured out via Twitter. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine,” Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane wrote.

“Thank you for a lifetime of service,” Mariah Carey shared in her own message. “Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG.”

Late Night star Mindy Kaling also paid her respects to the icon. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids,” she tweeted. “The kind of person who you say ‘who knows, one day you could be HER.’ I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”

Ginsburg was previously hospitalized at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, after dealing with some health issues on July 14. “She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., last night after experiencing fever and chills,” spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg told CNN at the time. “She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.”

Prior to her death, Ginsburg had been serving on the nation’s highest court since she was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full-steam,” she previously said in a statement in July 2020.

The biopic On the Basis of Sex took her popularity to new heights in recent years as it documented the attorney facing “adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights.”

A private service will soon be held at Arlington National Cemetery to honor her legacy.