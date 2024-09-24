The former Def Jam executive suing Russell Simmons for sexual harassment and battery accused him of refusing to agree to sit for a deposition, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the accuser, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, said she requested Russell, 66, appear via Zoom and answer questions under oath about the case.

Jane Doe and her lawyer told the court that based on discussions with Russell’s counsel, “it does appear the parties are at an impasse on several important issues.”

The accuser said she asked for Russell to be deposed along with several former Def Jam employees.

Russell cofounded Def Jam Productions in 1984.

In her filing, Jane Doe said that Russell has yet to answer a list of questions she provided him in the case. She believes him being deposed would “obviate the need for his answering the interrogatories (although he has agreed to neither).”

Michael Loccisano / Getty

In her lawsuit, Jane Doe accused Russell of raping her at his apartment when she worked at Def Jam as a senior level music executive.

“This lawsuit chronicles the account of how a woman who, while pursuing her career and passion as a music executive, was sexually harassed, assaulted, sexually battered, and raped by her boss, Russell Simmons, a rich and powerful celebrity whose wealth and influence allowed his abusive behavior to go unchallenged for decades,” the lawsuit read.

Jane Doe said she was required to visit Russell’s apartment, located in Manhattan, New York, “where he typically held meetings, to have him review a new video for approval.”

Her suit alleged, “Initially, [Russell] began to ‘wrestle’ with Ms. Doe in an attempt to appear playful. The situation escalated into aggression and [Russell] pinned Ms. Doe down on a bed. Ms. Doe repeatedly told Mr. Simmons to get off of her, but he refused. Mr. Simmons proceeded to rape her.”

Her lawyer added, “Ms. Doe was wrought with distress. At the peak of her career success at Def Jam, making award-winning videos for their biggest artists, she experienced overwhelming anxiety, shame, humiliation and debilitating low self-esteem.”

Jane Doe said she “suffered frequent panic attacks, struggling to go to the Def Jam offices or to function in her leadership role.”

Despite her efforts to continue working at Def Jam, Jane Doe said she quit the job she loved a “short time after the assault.”

Her lawyer said, “She eventually confided in a small group of trusted friends and therapists about what happened.”

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Russell denied all allegations of wrongdoing or that he had raped the woman.

He also argued that her claims were barred because “[Jane Doe] released her claims against [Russell] in” a 1997 agreement.

In a recent filing, Russell said Jane Doe should dismiss the case because he doesn’t live in the U.S. He said that he lives in Bali. Russell said he turned over his Balinese driver’s license, proof that he sold his property in New York in 2021 and information about his bank accounts in Bali.

Further, Russell’s lawyer said he did not feel a “deposition of our client is appropriate under the order for limited discovery. We believe a deposition is unduly burdensome, duplicative and intended to harass out client, as we are producing documents and seeking to cooperate in bringing this matter to a close.”

Last week, the judge ruled that Jane Doe’s request for documents are “overbroad, burdensome, and go far beyond the limited discovery authorized.” The court decided to strike the requests. However, he did order depositions to take place in the case.

