Royals ‘Livid’ About Leaked Queen Elizabeth Health Info (Excl)

Breaking long-standing protocol — and pushing the bounds of good taste — former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spilled the tea on the exact cause of the September 8, 2022, death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline,” the 60-year-old writes in his new memoir, out Thursday, October 10, adding that at their last meeting, “she seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and wrists, probably from drips or injections.”

(The sovereign — the longest reigning in British history — officially succumbed to “old age” at 96, according to her death certificate, made public weeks after her demise.)

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

Insiders exclusively tell In Touch that the royal family is “livid” that Johnson — dubbed “BoJo the Clown” by some in the U.K. press — leaked such “graphic and sensitive” health information about the queen.

“It’s terribly upsetting for everyone in the family,” adds a source, but people shouldn’t expect heads to roll. “They may not reprimand him in public, but behind closed doors they are fuming.”